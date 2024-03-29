Celebrating 5 years of providing residential and commercial flooring

How was the company started?

Bob and Laurie Tobe founded Wisconsin Flooring in 1998 in a building near the corner of Verona Road and County PD in Madison. The Design Mart was constructed on Verona Road in 2001 and Wisconsin Flooring moved to that location in June of that year. A second location was opened in Delafield then moved to Butler near Highway 41 and Silver Spring Drive with new offices, a warehouse, a design studio, and a flooring showroom in April 2019.

How has the company evolved since its inception?

We believe in constant learning and improvement while adopting best practices in product knowledge, design, customer service, and installation. Adding talented people who are good at what they do while fitting into our friendly culture ensures we can handle large projects with a high level of difficulty and maintain healthy working relationships. We doubled down on customer service by developing a team of project managers who monitor project progress from beginning to end and proactively communicate issues to prevent problems before they occur.

What do you attribute for the company’s success and longevity?

Instead of exclusively relying on the residential market and the ups and downs of the housing market, an emphasis was placed on diversification. The commercial flooring department was created to provide flooring and tile for everything from St. Kate – The Arts Hotel, to all the tile and surfaces inside the Bradley Symphony Center. A segment of our residential sales department now focuses exclusively on providing the best design, flooring, and installation for custom home builders in addition to renovations and remodels. We also have an in-house fabrication department to create custom area rugs and runners for homeowners and businesses.

What is your core philosophy?

We believe in cultivating and maintaining a team of good people internally and externally by consistently working on building relationships. Out of 60 people on our team, a good portion have been with FLOOR360 over 15 of its 26 years. Our business is based on mutually beneficial relationships with vendors, partners, customers, and most of all with team members. To strengthen existing relationships and build new ones in our community, FLOOR360 sponsors makeovers of non-profit facilities that rely 100% on volunteers and donors in the Madison & Milwaukee communities through our participation in the Design for a Difference movement since 2015.

What do you see as growth opportunities for the company?

Enhancing our capabilities to create specialty offerings like custom carpet stair runners, sourcing hard-to-find materials, or installations with high-end products in residential and commercial markets. We are committed to finding new ways to collaborate with our customers and provide superior service in person, in their homes, or virtually.

FLOOR360

12500 West Silver Spring Drive

Butler, WI 53007

floor360.com

262.646.7811