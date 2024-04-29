Buyer of California manufacturer Sientra will move company’s HQ to Franklin

After Irvine, California-based medical equipment manufacturer Sientra, Inc.
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, the buyer of the company’s assets unveiled plans to make Sientra’s Franklin facility its new headquarters.
Sientra, which makes round and shaped breast implants, employs 128 people at its facility located at 9630 S. 54th
St.
In April, Sientra announced that New Jersey-based Tiger Aesthetic Medical
was the successful bidder for certain assets of the Sientra business. Tiger Aesthetics Medical paid $42.5 million in cash for the assets.
Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences
, a tissue engineering company based out of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
While a WARN notice submitted
to Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development earlier this month stated Sientra planned to close both its Irvine and Franklin facilities, Tiger Aesthetic Medical says it remains committed to the Franklin plant.
"I can confirm that we will be using the Franklin, Wisconsin location as the new headquarters for the Sientra brand," said a spokesperson for Tiger Aesthetic Medical on Monday.
Tiger Aesthetic Medical’s acquisition of the Sientra brand will complement its upcoming adipose cell and tissue product launches, which are designed to provide new treatment options for plastic surgeons and patients. Moving forward, Sientra will become a division of Tiger Aesthetics Medical LLC.
With a focus on regenerative medicine, Tiger Aesthetic Medical aims to use Sientra's market presence and existing product offerings to deliver new products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients.
"We are excited to bring the Sientra brand into our portfolio," said Oliver Burckhardt
, co-CEO of Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC. "This acquisition underscores our dedication to be a powerful player in the aesthetics market. By combining Sientra's surgical assets with our expertise and resources in tissue engineering, we are well positioned to provide an even greater value to our customers and to drive market share with never-seen innovations in augmentation and reconstructive surgery."