California-based manufacturer of breast implants closing Franklin facility as part of bankruptcy

Irvine, California-based medical equipment manufacturer Sientra, Inc.
will close its Franklin facility in June as part of an ongoing restructuring process.
The company, which makes round and shaped breast implants, announced in February it had filed for Chapter 11 protection and was seeking a buyer for the business.
“Our goal is to emerge from this process with increased financial stability and positioned for long-term success under new ownership, and we are very encouraged that multiple parties have expressed interest in an acquisition of Sientra,” said Ron Menezes
, Sientra’s president and chief executive officer, in an announcement from the company.
Sientra’s Franklin facility, located at 9630 S. 54th St., employs 128 people. However, some of these employees may be offered new positions with New Jersey-based Tiger Aesthetic Medical
, which purchased some of Sientra’s assets.
"It is expected that Tiger will be extending offers of employment to certain of the company’s employees, but details relating to such offers are not known at this time," according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
In April, Sientra announced Tiger as the successful bidder for certain assets of the Sientra business. Tiger paid $42.5 million in cash for the assets.
Representatives with Sientra were not immediately available for comment Monday.