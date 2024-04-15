Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Peter Speca

Peter Speca Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group recently appointed Peter Speca as Senior Vice President of Public Sector Banking. In this strategic role, Mr. Speca will spearhead the launch and development of the Public Sector Banking Business line, playing a pivotal role in driving the success of public entities by supporting their banking needs. With over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, Mr. Speca brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position.

Email:
pspeca@johnsonfinancialgroup.com
Website:
https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/
Phone:
(262) 619-2125

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee