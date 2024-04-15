Johnson Financial Group recently appointed Peter Speca as Senior Vice President of Public Sector Banking. In this strategic role, Mr. Speca will spearhead the launch and development of the Public Sector Banking Business line, playing a pivotal role in driving the success of public entities by supporting their banking needs. With over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, Mr. Speca brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position.
Peter Speca Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group
