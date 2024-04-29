WEC Energy Group paying $459 million for Texas solar project

, the parent company of We Energies, plans to pay $459 million to acquire a 90% ownership interest in the Delilah I Solar Energy Center in Texas. Delilah I is a 300-megawatt project located roughly 140 miles to the northeast of Dallas. It is being developed by Invenergy and is expected to begin commercial operation by the end of June. It has a long-term power purchase agreement with a global automaker. "The Delilah Solar project is an exciting addition to our Infrastructure business and highlights our continued investment in affordable, reliable and clean energy. This project will help one of the world's largest automakers meet their clean energy goals for years to come," said, executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. The investment, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will be made through WEC’s Infrastructure segment. That business unit has invested nearly $3.8 billion in wind and solar projects in Illinois, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas in recent years. The investments generate tax credits WEC uses to offset its federal tax liabilities. The Delilah I project is part of the five-phase Samon & Delilah solar portfolio, described as one of the largest solar facilities under construction in the United States. In 2023, WEC acquired a majority interest in Samson I, a separate phase of the project, for $278 million.