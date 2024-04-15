BREAKTHRU Family of Companies announces Rachel Bahr as the new CEO of BREAKTHRU’s private investment companies, including Xiogenix, Ardent Animal Health, Vendura, and the newly expanded BREAKTHRU Leadership U (BLU). Rachel states, “I am thrilled to leverage my passion for developing leaders and my talents for building high-performing teams as I transition from leading Xiogenix to overseeing each of our companies within our family. My new role allows me to expand my reach and make an even greater impact.” Rachel’s transformational success comes from attracting, developing, and identifying talent based on values.