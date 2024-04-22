Logout
Jim Johnson

PARADIGM Real Estate Promotes Johnson to Vice President

Leading Wisconsin commercial real estate brokerage firm PARADIGM Real Estate is proud to promote Jim Johnson to Vice President. Johnson joined PARADIGM Real Estate Corporation in March of 2021 to provide brokerage and consulting services to owners, tenants, and investors of industrial and commercial properties in Wisconsin. “Jim is a talented and respected commercial real estate broker providing unmatched brokerage services for his clients,” said PARADIGM President & CEO Brian Parrish. “His promotion is reflective of his knowledge and success in the industry.”

jim@paradigmre.com
https://paradigmre.com/
(262) 717-5151

