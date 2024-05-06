Summerfest Tech returning this June for 7th annual gathering, pitch competition

Summerfest Tech will return next month with a focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning. This year’s event, scheduled for June 24 through June 27, will take place in person at Henry Maier Festival Park and Potawatomi Casino Hotel.
Sessions on Wisconsin’s regional biohealth tech hub, renewable/sustainable energy and cybersecurity are also scheduled to take place during the four-day event.
“Our commitment to advancing the region is evident with the growth of Summerfest Tech and reflected in the broad range of programming and speakers at this year’s conference,” said Sarah Pancheri
, president and chief executive office of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
“In collaboration with many partners, we look forward to producing Summerfest Tech as a means to share insights on the progress of tech here in the Midwest.”
The Summerfest Tech Pitch Competition, produced by Milwaukee-based Young Enterprising Society
, will return June 26. The competition received 32% more submissions from global applicants this year. Finalists include:
- Chicago-based Liff Happens Inc.: A software platform designed to solve the challenges of managing lost and found items recovered at large festivals and gatherings.
- South Africa-based Zinacare: An at-home health testing company democratizing access to health care.
- Wauwatosa-based RoddyMedical Inc.: Medical products designed by clinicians for patient safety and mobility.
- Cudahy-based Atomix Logistics: An e-commerce fulfillment company.
- Detroit-based Athlytic: A marketplace that connects student athletes with brand partnerships.
- Chicago-based Econofi: A provider of technology for community banks.
- Chicago-based REACH Pathways: A college and career pathways organization.
- Menomonee Falls-based Lotza: Manufacturer of “better for you” drink mixers.
The full Summerfest Tech agenda, along with registration for the free event, can be found online.