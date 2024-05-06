Biz Compass: How has your perspective on remote or hybrid work and workplace flexibility evolved in recent years?

1. Lori Richards and James Madlom
CEOs, Mueller Communications
“We believe there is great value in engaging in person as a team, and we create many opportunities to do so at our offices at the Fortress. Our approach is values versus rules based: We trust team members to balance in-office and at-home schedules in a way that enables them to best meet the needs of colleagues and clients, as well as support their needs at home.”
2.�Jill Brzeski
President and CEO, Boelter + Lincoln
“Our perspective has certainly changed since COVID, which forced us to go fully virtual for six months. Fortunately, our team didn’t miss a beat. We’ve since embraced the concept and moved to a hybrid schedule of three days in-office and two days remote, which our employees (many of whom are working parents) really appreciate.”
3.�Rebecca Villegas
Vice president of enterprise compliance and north office modernization executive project sponsor, Northwestern Mutual
“Modern workplaces must set the stage for modern work. Northwestern Mutual recognizes the need to balance flexible work arrangements with collaborative, physical spaces. It’s why we’re investing $500 million into our North Office Building to foster connection across our employees, financial representatives and community with function, flexibility and design in mind.”
4.�Ryan Festerling
CEO, QPS Employment Group
“As an employment partner, we see companies that have production departments on-site and other departments remote. We have complex workforces and those who want to be very rigid when it comes to scheduling are missing an opportunity. Smart companies know that while we can’t create equality, we can create equity.”
5.�Matt Funk
Director of human resources, EAA
“We went from exclusively in-office before COVID to creating an infrastructure that allows remote and hybrid opportunities that meet changing expectations of the workforce. While our needs still often demand on-site presence, especially before and during EAA AirVenture, the new flexibility is an additional opportunity for our staff when possible.”
