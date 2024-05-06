Food can manufacturer purchases Oconomowoc facility

Los Angeles-based food packaging manufacturer Silgan Containers has purchased an Oconomowoc industrial building that it occupies for $7 million. The property, located at 1190 Corporate Center Drive, was previously owned by an affiliate of New York City-based W.P. Carey, an international investor of real estate. Silgan Containers has been the building’s sole tenant, according to

Los Angeles-based food packaging manufacturerhas purchased an Oconomowoc industrial building that it occupies for $7 million. The property, located at 1190 Corporate Center Drive, was previously owned by an affiliate of New York City-based, an international investor of real estate. Silgan Containers has been the building's sole tenant, according to documents from the Oconomowoc Area Chamber of Commerce. The facility is known as the Silgan Technology Center. Silgan Containers is a subsidiary of Connecticut-based Silgan Holdings Inc. and is a global supplier of metal food packaging such as cans and cups. The company has three other facilities in Oconomowoc, one of which is owned by Silgan, as well as a facility in Menomonee Falls that the company owns and one in Mequon that's leased. Silgan also leases 525,000 square feet of space in Kenosha. Silgan did not respond to a request for comment.