Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood names its first president

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood
(KIN), the nonprofit organization supporting the redevelopment of the 107-acre former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site in Kenosha, has named Kelly Armstrong
as its first president.
Armstrong will build upon the work of Jerry Franke
, who was named interim executive director last fall. Franke will continue to work with KIN as a consultant.
"Kelly's dedication to serving the needs of residents, local entrepreneurs, and businesses aligns perfectly with KIN's vision of creating a vibrant and collaborative community,” said Mark Fedyk
, president and chief operating officer of Jockey International and vice president of the KIN Board. “Her outgoing, approachable and energetic personal style has been and will continue to be invaluable in developing corporate, community relationships. We look forward to working closely with her to realize our shared goals.”
Armstrong has more than 15 years of experience in economic development. She most recently served as the vice president of economic development for the Greater Green Bay Chamber.
During her time at the chamber, Armstrong led the efforts of nine strategic task forces and eleven initiatives as part of the Greater Green Bay Community Economic Development Strategic Plan. She's also served as director of sector strategy development for WEDC.
"I am honored to join the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood," said Armstrong. "Together, we will build upon the foundation laid by this forward-thinking organization, fostering an environment where innovation drives and communities flourish."
In February, the organization broke ground
on the Kenosha Innovation Center
, the anchor project of the 107-acre KIN. The center will be a three-story, 64,000-square-foot building that will include leasable tenant space, as well as event and meeting space open for community use.
The Kenosha Innovation Center is expected to be completed next summer.