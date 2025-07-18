Long-planned development project in Mukwonago re-emerges, gets rejected by Village Board

A long-planned development that envisions bringing hundreds of housing units, a hotel, retail and restaurants to the south side of Mukwonago has re-emerged, but is facing another setback from local officials. Known as, the project would develop a vacant 50-acre site near the intersection of Maple Avenue and East Wolf Run. The concept was, but construction never began. This week, Elkhorn-basedandbrought a revised plan for the apartment component of the project back for the village's review with hopes to begin construction later this year. "Even though this project has seen delays over the past five years, Teronomy Builders and Family Ventures of Mukwonago have stayed committed to making Maple Centre a reality," the development team said in a memo to the village. "With rising interest rates, higher construction costs, and a changing housing market, we have adjusted the plan to better fit today’s needs." The development team's revised proposal includes 770 apartment units, which is up from the initial proposal of around 670 units. The developers have increased some of the buildings' heights from three floors to four floors, driving the unit count up. Of those 770 apartments, about 150 will be set aside for seniors, according to project plans. "Maple Centre is meant to be more than just a housing development," the memo said. "It is a place where families can stay close. Grandparents can downsize without leaving the area. Young adults, like recent college graduates, can find their first apartment nearby. Couples can start new families in a community built to grow with them. We want to build a neighborhood that supports all stages of life." In the revised proposal, the development team said they expect the buildings to be built over eight to 10 years. Amenities would include a clubhouse with in-ground pool, yoga studio, theater room, party rooms and lounge areas, as well as outdoor sports areas like sand volleyball and tennis courts, among others. Detailed plans for the commercial components of the project were not included in the revised proposal. On Wednesday, Mukwonago's Village Board rejected the updated project plans, with many board members expressing concerns about traffic, strain on village services and losing Mukwonago's "small town feel." Supporters of the revised project emphasized the economic diversity the development could bring to the village and the increase in tax base. Years ago, the village had approved the project at the lower density, which would allow the development team to move forward with construction on the 670-unit plan, should they choose to. Members of the development team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.