Construction begins on Kenosha Innovation Center

The City of Kenosha and theheld a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the start of construction for the Kenosha Innovation Center, the anchor project of the 107-acre(KIN). The Kenosha Innovation Center, will be a three-story, 65,000-square-foot building that will include leasable tenant space, as well as event and meeting space open for community use. Located about a mile west of downtown Kenosha, the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is the master planned redevelopment of the 107-acre former American Motors Corp. and Chrysler plant site, located east of 30th Avenue between 52nd Street and 60th Street. Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc. is a non-profit organization led by a board of community, education, business and government partners to lead the project. "Years of vision casting and planning have gone into the revitalization of this land," said Kenosha Mayor. "Today marks a pivotal milestone as we celebrate the start of construction for the Kenosha Innovation Center. We know that innovation is a key driver of economic growth and competitiveness, and communities that embrace innovation become more attractive to growing businesses and entrepreneurs." Most of the $23.5 million Innovation Center will be paid for with a $14 million state grant, as well as tax incremental financing. The project is to be completed in summer of 2025, according to a press release. Over the last several years, City and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc. representatives toured innovation districts throughout the country to support planning for an Innovation Center facility that will best serve the needs of the Kenosha community, the release says. "The Kenosha Innovation Center will be a central hub of growth and collaboration for entrepreneurs, startup businesses and training for those seeking employment opportunities," said, board president of the KIN. "This project is a long-term investment not only for the KIN but for the greater Kenosha community and surrounding region." In addition to the Innovation Center, the city began construction last year on the new LakeView Technology Academy at the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. The science, engineering, technology and math-focused high school, part of the Kenosha Unified School District, will move there from its current location at 9449 88Ave. in Pleasant Prairie. The city and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc. are working with Milwaukee-basedand Neenah-basedon the Innovation Center project. "We are thrilled to be a partner on this exciting project for the Kenosha community and surrounding region," said, practice leader of project development and principal at EUA. "As we conceived ideas on design, intention was given to inclusivity, community, connectivity as well as setting a tone for the future development and paying tribute to the rich history of the site. We are honored to be a part of such an impactful project that will further elevate opportunities for innovation, education and community partnerships."