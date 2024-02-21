Secret Service releases preliminary security footprint for 2024 RNC

Details surrounding the impact of security during the 2024 Republican National Convention in downtown Milwaukee are finally beginning to emerge.

The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday released a “general impact map” outlining the tentative security footprint to be enforced during the four-day major political event, taking place July 15-18 with Fiserv Forum as the main venue. The map’s boundaries are West Cherry Street to the north, West Clybourn Street to the south, North Water Street to the east and North 9th Street to the west.

The map shows the “general areas expected to be affected” by the official RNC security plan and does not include street closures, parking restrictions or checkpoints. That information, along with other details about how the public might be impacted, will be released once the security plan — and official security perimeter — is finalized.

“It is intended to help members of the public prepare for the upcoming convention by providing them with initial information on whether their home, business, or commute could potentially be affected by the security plan,” according to the release.

The general impact map was unveiled alongside a new designated RNC webpage on the City of Milwaukee’s website. The page includes frequently asked questions addressing a range of topics from security and public safety to First Amendment expression and volunteer opportunities. The questions and answers on the page will be updated as the security plan is finalized.

In an effort to develop an effective security plan that “minimizes public impact,” the Secret Service has been in contact with residents and businesses located within the security perimeter.

The boundaries outlined in the RNC’s general impact map are similar to those of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was ultimately scaled back to an entirely virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Preliminary details for the DNC security perimeter were released in January 2020.