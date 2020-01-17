City releases preliminary security information for the 2020 DNC

City officials on Friday disclosed preliminary details on the security perimeter around the Fiserv Forum and convention center for the upcoming Democratic National Convention.

The boundaries of what the city is calling a “footprint,” not a hard perimeter, are West Cherry Street to the north, West Clybourn Street to the south, North Water Street to the east and North 10th Street to the west.

Businesses inside that roughly 420-acre area will not be asked to close.

“We are a city and that means we will be in full operation at the same time of the convention, so I’m advocating to make sure that any security measures are reasonable for the people who live and work here,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

He said the city is beginning to share security information months ahead of when past convention host cities have done so.

“That was purposeful. We want the businesses and the residents of the city to know exactly what we know in real-time,” Barrett said.

However, security plans are subject to change and will continue to be evaluated during the months leading up to the July convention, said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

He said the City of Milwaukee will continue to be transparent with businesses and residents about DNC security measures, and any questions can be sent to dncmpd@milwaukee.gov.

Additional security details are expected to be announced in the coming months.