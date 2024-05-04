Logout
People in the News

Milwaukee Film names Anne Reed as permanent CEO

Attendance tops 32,600 at nonprofit’s 2024 film festival where 301 films were screened

Cara Spoto
By Cara Spoto
Anne Reed
Anne Reed (Photo by Valerie Hill)
Sharing attendance and fundraising figures for its 2024 film festival on Friday, Milwaukee Film also announced that its interim chief executive officer, Anne Reed has officially accepted the title and role of permanent CEO of the nonprofit.

The former head of the Wisconsin Humane Society, Reed was named interim CEO in January following the departure of the nonprofit’s longtime president and CEO, Jonathan Jackson.

Jackson had led Milwaukee Film since its 2008 inception, first as artistic director, and then as executive director, before assuming the role of CEO in 2020. Calling his decision to leave the nonprofit “bittersweet,” Jackson didn’t provide much explanation for the move other than to say it’s time “to begin a new chapter.”

Reed is assuming the role of permanent president and CEO immediately, Milwaukee Film board chair Susan Mikulkay said in a press release.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are with Anne’s enthusiasm, leadership, and stellar expertise in jumping into this position as she has done and navigating a path for us through these past months,” Mikulkay said. “The executive committee is confident that Anne is the best individual to help take our organization to the next level.”

In her tenure as interim CEO, Reed said she has witnessed firsthand the “transformative power of Milwaukee Film’s work,” including the Milwaukee Film Festival, the nonprofit’s year-round programming celebrating film’s variety and depth, and its programs for kids and filmmakers.

“It is a privilege to lead such a dynamic organization that stands at the heart of Milwaukee’s cultural life,” she added.

Film Festival numbers

Chief among the nonprofits efforts is its annual Film Festival, which just wrapped up its 16th year.

Over the duration of the 15-day festival, which ran from April 11-25, more than 32,624 people attended 379 screenings across the city.

“This year’s festival was a joyous celebration of independent and international cinema,” said Cara Ogburn, Milwaukee Film’s artistic director. “From a packed Downer cinema on a sunny day to watch Frederick Wiseman’s latest, to the return of our 500 person dance party for Stop Making Sense, the festival felt like a true celebration of cinema and community.”

More than 300 films were shown during the festival, including 132 feature films, 62 of which were documentaries. More than half of the feature films were directed by women or nonbinary filmmakers. The festival also screened 169 short films.

About $114,000 was raised for the nonprofit through the 2024 Milwaukee Film Festival Reel Impact Campaign, with $10,000 of those funds matched by Joan Lubar. An additional $10,000 of the funds were matched by couples Donna and Donald Baumgartner and Kelly and Jeff Fitzsimmons.

