Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Brookfield office building on Executive Drive sold in foreclosure sale

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Executive Center IV. Image from LoopNet.
Learn more about:
Last updated

Executive Center IV, a 44-year-old Brookfield office building, has been sold in a foreclosure sale, according to state records. The three-story, 90,000-square-foot building at 235 N. Executive Drive was sold at a sheriff’s auction for $3.5 million to an affiliate of Miami Beach, Florida-based Starwood Mortgage Capital. The property, located just west of Brookfield Square

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

TODAY IS BIZEXPO - THERE'S STILL TIME TO JOIN US!