Brookfield office building on Executive Drive sold in foreclosure sale

, a 44-year-old Brookfield office building, has been sold in a foreclosure sale, according to state records. The three-story, 90,000-square-foot building at 235 N. Executive Drive was sold at a sheriff's auction for $3.5 million to an affiliate of Miami Beach, Florida-based. The property, located just west of Brookfield Square Mall, has an assessed value of $4.2 million, according to county records. The building was previously owned by an affiliate of Skokie, Illinois-based, a commercial financing company. The building's tenants include law firm Walcheske & Luzi, real estate developer Homestead Road, marketing agency Agency Next and financial advisor Ameriprise Financial, among others. The Brookfield submarket had an office space vacancy rate of about 20% during the first quarter, according to the most recent report from the(CARW).