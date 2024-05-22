Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Portion of ASQ Center sold for $8.75 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
The ASQ Center in downtown Milwaukee. Image from Founders 3
Learn more about:
American Society for QualityEnerpacHempel Real Estate
Last updated

An affiliate of Minnesota-based Hempel Real Estate purchased a portion of the ASQ Center in downtown Milwaukee for $8.75 million. Hempel’s purchase includes about 88,700 square feet of the south tower of the complex. The company already owned other portions of the ASQ Center, located at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., but much of the south

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

TODAY IS BIZEXPO - THERE'S STILL TIME TO JOIN US!