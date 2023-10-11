Veolia North America begins renovations at new office in downtown Milwaukee

[caption id="attachment_578006" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Joe Tackett, president of Veolia North America's central/south region.[/caption]
Boston-based Veolia North America
, which plans to move its Milwaukee office from the city's west side to downtown, selected its new office location on the third floor of the ASQ Center, located at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., for varying reasons.
During a renovation kick-off event for the new office, held along the Milwaukee RiverWalk Wednesday morning, representatives from Veolia repeatedly pointed to the downtown area’s many amenities.
Joe Tackett
, president of Veolia North America's central/south region, said one of those amenities is the variety of transportation options for young adults. He pointed to the Bublr Bikes system as one example.
“Veolia is really encouraged by that,” said Tackett. “It’s going to allow younger adults to come into the workplace while reducing out carbon emissions.”
He also emphasized the importance of having a property along the RiverWalk, saying the office is a “perfect location.” Employees can walk just a few minutes any direction to access a slew of amenities.
“Everything is connected here. When we were looking at this building, this particular location is connected (by skywalks) everywhere downtown,” Tackett said.
Veolia's local office is currently at the Honey Creek Corporate Center at 125 S. 84th St. on Milwaukee’s west side. The company also has locations in Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Greenfield and Milwaukee. BizTimes Milwaukee broke the news
that Veolia was planning to relocate downtown in July.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson
believes Veolia’s new downtown office space will only add to the vibrancy of the downtown area.
“You’re joining a growing list of companies that see value in locating in the center of the city of Milwaukee,” said Johnson. “You’re going to be close to great amenities, restaurants, theaters, a world-class symphony and museums. The whole lot. It’s here in the city for you.”
Veolia, a provider of waste and energy management services, has been partnering with Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewer District for over 15 years. The company helps treat hundreds of millions of wastewater each day and will move 150 Milwaukee-area employees into its new, 30,000-square-foot office space next summer. Veolia is leasing the entire third floor within the ASQ Center. As the company continues to grow, more positions will be added.
Veolia is among a growing list of companies moving into office space downtown as a way to attract and retain young workers. Within the last five years, Regal Rexnord, Milwaukee Tool, Fiserv, Rite-Hite, Twin Disc and Church Mutual have all either moved to or added office space in or near downtown Milwaukee.