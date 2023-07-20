Veolia plans to move west side office to downtown Milwaukee

By
-
ASQ Center

Veolia Water Milwaukee, a subsidiary of Boston-based Veolia North America, plans to move its office from the west side of Milwaukee to downtown, according to commercial real estate industry sources. The company will lease office space in the ASQ Center at 648 N. Plankinton Ave., in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood, according to sources. Currently, Veolia

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

