WisDOT releases redesign options for Stadium Freeway

In an effort to improve connectivity on Milwaukee's west side, much of a roughly 1.5-mile stretch of the Stadium Freeway could be converted into a four-lane boulevard or a tunnel under new redesign plans.

The freeway, also known as Wisconsin Highway 175, would be decommissioned between Wisconsin and Lisbon avenues under Wisconsin Department of Transportation proposals. That work would be contingent on state funding approval.

WisDOT unveiled several conceptual alternatives Tuesday.

Alternatives include converting the freeway into a tunnel to carry traffic through the northern part of the former freeway corridor. Others suggest converting the freeway, which is currently six lanes, into a four-lane, at-grade street with traffic lights at its northern exits. The four alternatives offer different options as to where the freeway should terminate in the south and how many intersections with cross streets it should have there. [gallery td_gallery_title_input="Redesign options for southern portion" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="589531,589533,589534,589535,589536,589537"]

A new boulevard would better connect neighborhoods on Milwaukee's west side separated by the freeway, and accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and buses along with motorists, the proposal's supporters say.

Replacing the freeway with a street grid also would provide opportunities to develop new housing or other new development. The conceptual plans show more than 30 acres being made available for public space or development.

WisDOT officials say the decommissioning plans may be feasible because the freeway appears to provide more capacity than needed for the number of vehicles that use the road. A detailed traffic analysis is in the works.

The freeway, constructed in 1962, was part of a larger planned freeway network that was never built.

WisDOT is studying the freeway alternatives with officials from the Milwaukee Department of Public Works and Milwaukee County Department of Transportation, and continues gathering public input.

That will include another public open house this winter. The agency will refine plans to two or three alternatives before issuing a final study next spring.

That could then be the basis for seeking state funding for the project. It isn't known yet whether that funding might be approved by the Legislature in the 2025-'27 state budget cycle.

[gallery td_gallery_title_input="Redesign options for the northern portion" size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="589541,589542,589544,589545,589546,589547"] Planning to redesign the Stadium Freeway comes as the WisDOT considers. WisDOT is planning to come up with a short list of alternatives for that section of freeway this fall and make a final selection this winter or coming spring. WisDOT is also planning to start work in 2025 on. Those plans include a redesign of the stadium interchange, where Highway 175 and I-94 intersect.