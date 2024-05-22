Palermo’s identifies space for potential addition at future West Milwaukee site

As Milwaukee-based frozen pizza manufacturer Palermo’s plans construction of a new production facility at the former Froedtert Malt site in West Milwaukee, the company is keeping room for future expansion in mind.

In April, Palermo’s announced it will build a 200,000-square-foot production facility at 3900 W. Lincoln Ave. in West Milwaukee. The 20-acre site is just three miles away from the company’s Canal Street headquarters.

While the company’s initial announcement only mentioned one new building, documents submitted to West Milwaukee’s Plan Commission show a possible 140,064-square-foot second building. Potential space for that second building has been identified immediately to the north of building one.

“Palermo’s has a growth mindset and while considering the expansion in West Milwaukee wanted to ensure space and opportunity for future growth and development,” said Palermo’s spokeswoman Rebecca Schimke. “Our current focus is on the first phase. A timeline for any second phase development has not been determined.”

Earlier this month, Giacomo Fallucca, chief executive officer and chairman of the board at Palermo Villa Inc., told BizTimes Milwaukee the company would likely not need additional space, other than the initial building planned in West Milwaukee, for the next two to three years.

“I think the current development is good for now,” he said.

Groundbreaking on the new Palermo’s production facility in West Milwaukee is scheduled for this August and the anticipated completion date in June 2025. Approximately 50 news jobs will be created following completion of the new plant.