Real Estate

Shuttered West Allis roller rink to replaced by car wash

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
10928 W. Oklahoma Ave. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun CenterTsunami Car Wash
Last updated

After more than three decades in West Allis, Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center abruptly closed its doors Wednesday, and the property already has a new owner. The 1.6-acre property at 10928 W. Oklahoma Ave. was purchased for $2 million by an affiliate of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Tsunami Express Car Wash., according to state records.

