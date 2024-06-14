Shuttered West Allis roller rink to replaced by car wash

After more than three decades in West Allis, Incredi-Roll Skate and Family Fun Center abruptly closed its doors Wednesday, and the property already has a new owner. The 1.6-acre property at 10928 W. Oklahoma Ave. was purchased for $2 million by an affiliate of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Tsunami Express Car Wash., according to state records.

After more than three decades in West Allis,abruptly closed its doors Wednesday, and the property already has a new owner. The 1.6-acre property at 10928 W. Oklahoma Ave. was purchased for $2 million by an affiliate of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based., according to state records. It was sold by a Naples, Florida-based entity. Tsunami Express is planning to demolish the existing building to make way for a new 5,000-square-foot car wash with an accompanying parking lot and queuing space, according to plans submitted to the City of West Allis. In April, Tsunami Express received approval from the West Allis Plan Commission. Project plans are awaiting approval from the Common Council. Tsunami Express has locations in the Minneapolis metro area, northwest Indiana and Wisconsin. There are currently three locations in metro Milwaukee, two in Appleton and one in Mount Pleasant. Incredi-Roll announced its closure on Facebook on Wednesday.