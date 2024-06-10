John Muraski has been named President of CornerStone One, a Brookfield-based company specializing in commercial plumbing, commercial HVAC, earthwork and site utilities servicing Southeastern Wisconsin.

Muraski takes over as President, replacing founder Steve Adkins, who will remain with the company as Principal, focusing on long-term vision and company strategy. Jason Pampuch, as Partner, will continue his leadership role within the interior plumbing division.

