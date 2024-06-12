Barbara Bakshis

RCEDC is a private, non-profit organization that provides existing and new Racine County businesses with the supplemental services needed to create or maintain their economic vitality in our community. Each year the RCEDC’s Board recognizes one lender as the “Lender of the Year.” This award is awarded to the lender that RCEDC worked with on the most loans and highest loan amounts in the prior year. This year the RCEDC was happy to recognize Barb Bakshis of Greenwoods State Bank, stating, “Barb has been a true partner to her businesses, and her community, as well as RCEDC.”