Reader Precision Solutions announces major changes to executive leadership team

[caption id="attachment_591913" align="alignright" width="300"]
MIchael J Reader[/caption]
Elkhorn-based Reader Precision Solutions
, the parent company of Precision Plus and Iseli Precision, announced this week several changes to its executive leadership team.
Michael P. Reader
has been promoted to the role of president while Michael J Reader
, owner of Reader Precision, will step into the role of chief executive officer and focus primarily on the organization’s vision for the next decade.
Reader Precision has also welcomed Oleg Gurin
as chief financial officer and promoted Amanda Griffoul
to vice president of human resources.
“This realignment of our executive team is crucial as we look to the future direction of our business," said Michael J. Reader. "By strengthening our leadership structure, we are better positioned to navigate the complexities of our industry, drive innovation, and foster a collaborative environment that supports our strategic goals. These changes reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and our determination to lead the market in precision manufacturing. As we move forward, this dedicated team will play a pivotal role in guiding our company toward new heights of success and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of technological advancements and client satisfaction."
Michael P. Reader, formerly vice president of sales and engineering, has helped drive the company’s sales growth and expand its engineering capabilities, according to an announcement.
“I feel my many years spent out on the manufacturing floor working side by side with many of our team members and my deep understanding of our clients and their needs has left me well positioned to drive our organization forward,” he said. “Continuing to build the team will be my number one goal for our ongoing success as we enter a transformational era in our business’s history.”
[caption id="attachment_591895" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Oleg Gurin[/caption]
Gurin recently received his doctoral degree from National University in business administration – financial management. He most recently served as a senior director at Northwestern Mutual.
“I am honored to join Reader Precision Solutions and look forward to working with our talented team to drive success and build on our strong foundation," said Gurin. "My focus will be on financial stability and strategic investments to support sustainable growth and ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."
Griffoul previously served as Reader Precision Solutions' human resources manager. Her work history includes time at PremierBank as a human resources generalist and time at Wisconsin Oven, also as a human resources generalist.
[caption id="attachment_591893" align="alignright" width="300"]
Amanda Griffoul[/caption]
“Throughout my career in human resources over the last six years, I have found that having a people-focused approach has been key in successfully recruiting, onboarding, and retaining a pool of top talent and manufacturing professionals," said Griffoul. "Reader Precision has allowed me the opportunity to implement innovative benefit offerings and employee engagement ideas that have in turn allowed us to stand out as an employer of choice in southeast Wisconsin. I look forward to having an instrumental role in the continued growth and development of our team.”