Borgman Capital acquires stake in Milwaukee-based Continuus Technologies

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital
has made a growth equity investment in Continuus Technologies
, a data engineering and cloud consulting company.
As part of the growth equity investment, Borgman Capital used no leverage. All equity will be used to fund growth initiatives and accelerate Continuus Technologies’ capabilities.
Sequoya Borgman
Sequoya Borgman
“Companies, especially those in regulated industries, are increasingly interested in their enterprise data – how to store it, analyze it, and use it to make strategic business decisions,” said Sequoya Borgman
, founder and chief executive officer of Borgman Capital. “Continuus is nationally recognized for helping clients solve their data challenges. Borgman Capital’s investment is a catalyst for Continuus to expand its customer relationships and capabilities in line with growing demand.”
Continuus was founded in 2011 by CEO Matt Moeser
. He hired his first employee in 2015. Today, Continuus has about 50 employees. Continuus offers data consulting, data delivery, data transformation, data consumption and data automation services. The firm is also a premier partner to Snowflake, Alteryx, FactSet, Fivetran and Tableau. Continuus’ client roster is primarily composed of financial services companies, but the company regularly receives inquiries from organizations in health care, logistics, and manufacturing.
“As technology and AI continue to develop rapidly, there will be numerous companies struggling to understand their data. That’s where Continuus comes in as a partner,” said Moeser. “With two recent additions to our executive leadership team, and with Borgman Capital’s investment and strategic expertise, we are laser focused on growth and meeting demand for our services.”
Continuus is among the fastest growing companies in the country, making the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years,
Continuus Technologies is Borgman Capital’s nineteenth acquisition since the firm’s founding in 2017, and its first growth equity investment. Milwaukee-based Godfrey & Kahn s.c.
served as legal counsel for Borgman Capital.