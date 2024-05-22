Sodexo to lay off 51 workers in West Allis following loss of school district client

North Bethesda, Maryland-based food services provider Sodexo
will need to lay off 51 workers following the loss of a client, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
That notice states Sodexo had been providing food services to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District. Sodexo plans to fully stop providing services by June 30.
“Sodexo received notice on April 25 that the client will no longer use Sodexo to perform services,” according to the notice. “This action is expected to be permanent. Sodexo’s operation at this account will be closed. The client has informed us that another contract vendor will be providing these services."
Representatives with the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.
Sodexo also has locations in Brookfield, Delafield, Kenosha, Mequon, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Wauwatosa. The company is a provider of facilities management and food services to schools, universities, hospitals, senior living communities and other venues.