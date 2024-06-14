Strattec names Sensata Technologies executive as its next CEO

Glendale-based automotive supplier Strattec Security Corp.
has appointed Jennifer Slater
to the role of president and chief executive officer, effective July 1.
Slater is senior vice president of performance sensing, automotive and aftermarket at Milwaukee-based Sensata Technologies
, a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, and control and power management solutions. She has 25 years of experience in general management, engineering, finance, sales and strategy.
“Slater is the right choice to lead the company considering her extensive experience in the automotive industry. We are delighted to welcome Jen to Strattec – her past successes with critical leadership initiatives at major companies demonstrated that she is the right person for the job," said Jack Liebau Jr.
, chair of Strattec's board of directors. "Her focus on growth and increasing shareholder value is in step with the board’s goals.”
Last November, Frank Krejci
, Strattec’s prior CEO, announced his intention to step down
from his role with the company. At the time, Rolando Guillot
, senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer at Strattec, took over as interim CEO.
“We thank Rolando Guilott for his effective efforts as our interim president and chief executive officer," said Liebau. "We’re grateful for his hard work, leadership, and dedication to the shareholders, employees, and clients of Strattec."
Slater also serves as a director for Valvoline Inc. She previously worked as group vice president and general manager global OE for Clarios, LLC, where she was responsible for shaping all aspects of the advanced technology, product management, engineering and launch to support the growth of a $3.3 billion battery business. She worked at Johnson Controls International plc for 11 years in a series of senior positions, finishing her time there as vice president finance, power solutions.
"I am honored and thrilled to lead this well-respected manufacturer as we all work together to position Strattec for continued growth in the automotive products industry," said Slater. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience with the support of the talented employees of the company to continue to make an impact."