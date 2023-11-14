Strattec CEO Frank Krejci to retire

By
-
Frank Krejci, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based automotive access control products manufacturer Strattec Security Corp.

Frank Krejci plans to retire as chief executive officer and resign from the board of Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp. at the end of the year, the company announced Monday. Strattec makes vehicle access products, including locks, key fobs, lift gates, door systems and other related products. It reported $492.9 million in sales for fiscal 2023.

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display