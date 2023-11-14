Strattec CEO Frank Krejci to retire

Frank Krejci plans to retire as chief executive officer and resign from the board of Glendale-based Strattec Security Corp. at the end of the year, the company announced Monday.
Strattec makes vehicle access products, including locks, key fobs, lift gates, door systems and other related products. It reported $492.9 million in sales for fiscal 2023.
Krejci, who was 73 as of Strattec’s last annual filing in September, has been on the company’s board since 1995 when the automotive supplier spun off from Briggs & Stratton and he has been CEO since September 2012. He joined the company as president in 2010.
The company's sales in fiscal 2011, Krejci's first year in management, were $261 million.
Prior to joining Strattec’s management, Krejci led furniture maker The Custom Shoppe as president from 1996 to the end of 2009.
Harold M. Stratton II, chairman of the Strattec board, said Krejci had a positive influence on the company during his 28 years of involvement.
“His leadership and personal demeaner through the pandemic and its immediate after-effects were a source of stability in an environment of significant uncertainty and stress for all who worked at the company during those many months. On behalf of all of us at Strattec, I express my sincere gratitude to Frank for his leadership, his kindness and concern for our associates and the stewardship of our company,” Stratton said.
Rolando Guillot, currently senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer, will take over as interim CEO on Jan. 1 in addition to his current role. Guillot has been with the company since 1996. He was named vice president of Mexican operations in 2004, senior vice president for operations in December 2016 and promoted to his current role in March of this year.
Strattec plans to engage a “leading national executive search firm” to identify a permanent successor to Krejci.