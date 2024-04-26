Wisconsin Brewing Company partners with Harley-Davidson to launch non-alcoholic beer

Verona-based Wisconsin Brewing Company has partnered with Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson to bring a non-alcoholic beer to market.

The brewery announced Thursday is has officially licensed “Harley-Davidson Road King,” an American Pilsner, non-alcoholic beer described as being crisp and clean with a “touch of hops.”

Wisconsin Brewing Company has two main segments: its Lake Louie Brewing brand and its business as a contract manufacturer for other companies.

Last year, Paul Verdu, president of Wisconsin Brewing Company, told BizTimes Milwaukee the company was experiencing strong growth across both its business segments and that it was targeting the Milwaukee area for expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring officially licensed Harley-Davidson Road King non-alcoholic beer to the market,” said Verdu in this week’s announcement. “Our team custom built this beer combining over 150 years of brewing expertise with the latest technology, and, in our opinion, it’s the best NA beer on the market. We believe Harley-Davidson riders and fans will be proud to have this special brand in hand, and it will resonate with motorcycle enthusiasts and beer lovers alike.”

Road King will be available at this year’s Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The beer will be launched throughout Wisconsin in the coming days and will be available at the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson dealerships and at select bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and liquor stores.