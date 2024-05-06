The Good Life: Fostering a lifelong love of reading

Growing up in a small town, there weren’t a lot of activities to keep Ralph Stayer, owner and retired CEO of Sheboygan Falls-based Johnsonville, occupied for very long. The one activity that constantly captured his attention was reading good books. “The stories captivated my imagination and transported me to places and events that made me feel I was part of them,” said Stayer. Some of his favorite books include those focused on physics and astrophysics as well as spy and detective stories. Reading quickly became a lifelong habit for Stayer, who, now at 80 years old, takes part in a monthly book club of 12 members. While he’s still involved at Johnsonville on a limited basis – often sharing his 60 years of business wisdom – Stayer has always made sure to set aside time to read. “It is important in life to never stop learning,” he said. “Much of the success I have had in life – notice I didn’t limit this to business – has come from insights learned from the books I read. The question for me has always been, how can I not make the time to continue to learn? So, I did.” Stayer formed his book club on a whim one day after he decided to send seven of his friends a book he had recently finished. The book discussed strengthening your brain as a muscle. Since then, the group has met every month for dinner, fine wine and a discussion on a new non-fiction book. A recent favorite of the group was “The Underworld” by Susan Casey, a book about diving to the bottom of the ocean. “There is also a selfish reason for starting a book club,” said Stayer. “I have been able to read many great books that I never would have found on my own.” He also hosts a virtual book club via Zoom for CEOs from across the globe.