Novonesis, formerly Chr. Hansen Inc., plans another expansion in West Allis

Bioscience company Novonesis
, formerly known as Chr. Hansen Inc.
, plans to build a new, 50,000-square-foot building at its West Allis campus.
Novonesis develops and produces cultures, enzymes, and probiotics for a variety of foods, confectionery, beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and plant protection.
The entity Novonesis was formed at the start of the year after the Danish firms Chr. Hansen Inc. and Novozymes
officially merged. The word Novonesis, derived from the Greek word “genesis,” means a new beginning.
"The name reflects a new era of biosolutions where innovation in biological sciences and technology will offer solutions to solve some of the biggest challenges facing humanity," according to a December announcement.
In 2021, Chr. Hansen completed a 20,000-square-foot expansion project
on the west side of its campus, located at 9015 W. Maple St.
Then, in 2023, the company began phase two
of the expansion project – a two-story, 81,000-square-foot addition. Phase two will be completed by August.
Novonesis has submitted plans for a third phase of the project, which would include construction of a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building to house new production equipment. If approved, construction on phase three could begin in July with substantial completion by June 2026.
The estimated cost of the entire three-phase expansion project is about $75 million.
“The site expansion will increase Novonesis’ production capacity at the West Allis site by approximately 60%,” according to documents submitted to the West Allis Plan Commission.
Novonesis currently employs 280 people at the West Allis site.