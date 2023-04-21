Chr. Hansen Inc. planning $40 million addition at West Allis headquarters

West Allis-based bioscience company Chr. Hansen Inc.is moving into phase two of the expansion of its headquarters located at 9015 W. Maple St.
The company is pursuing the construction of a $40 million, two-story building that would be located to the east of its existing headquarters. The new building would add 81,000 square feet of space, according to documents submitted to the West Allis Plan Commission.
“Within this total area the new building addition will contain a 27,000-square-foot, -55°C freezer for product storage, plus space for future labs,” according to a staff report. “The expansion will increase Chr. Hansen’s frozen storage capacity to support production growth at the West Allis site.”
Pending approvals, construction on the addition is expected to begin in June. Substantial completion of the project is expected by August 2024.
In 2019, Chr. Hansen unveiled plans to build a 20,000-square-foot, $25 million expansion at its West Allis headquarters. That expansion was completed in 2021. The existing building has 146,700 square feet of space.
“The trajectory of the current business and future growth plans leave the company well positioned to invest in further expansions to the West Allis site,” according to the staff report.
Chr. Hansen Inc. parent company Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is based in Denmark. The global bioscience company develops natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. The company has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 430 in the U.S. and about 280 in West Allis.