Lakefront Brewery to acquire Kenosha’s Public Craft Brewing Co.

Milwaukee-based Lakefront Brewery
has signed a letter of intent to purchase Kenosha-based brewpub Public Craft Brewing Co.
, according to a Friday announcement.
“Kenosha is an up-and-coming area with many businesses moving in,” said Russ Klisch
, president of Lakefront Brewery. “The population is growing with housing being developed and it is a good time to become established.”
The news of the planned acquisition follows Public Craft Brewing filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.
In a Facebook post, Public Craft Brewing founder Matt Geary
explained the business had endured a “tumultuous” few years, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic. The business, located at 626 58th
St. in downtown Kenosha, had just started a major expansion project before the start of the pandemic.
“The result of all of this occurring at the same time we were investing heavily in our expansion, the extended recovery time, inflation, and restaurant partner problems, is our current untenable financial situation,” wrote Geary. “We felt we had no choice but to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure and get back on solid ground.”
Klisch does not plan to change Public Craft Brewing's name. The business has a large restaurant space that can host 299 people, along with a kitchen. There is also a stage in the brewery’s restaurant/hospitality area.
Events like the ones currently held at Lakefront Brewery are being planned for the Public Craft Brewing space. There will also be a Public Craft Brewing brewery tour, similar to Lakefront Brewing’s popular attraction.
“The Public brand is established, positive, and will work hand-in-hand with the Lakefront brand,” said Klisch. “Public Brewing has a solid reputation for its beer and food.”
Public Craft Brewing has an annual brewing capacity of around 2,500 beer barrels.
Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee. Image courtesy of Lakefront Brewery.
Lakefront Brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee. Image courtesy of Lakefront Brewery.[/caption]