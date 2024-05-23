Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Rob Ewing

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co Appoints Rob Ewing as President

Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co announces the promotion of Rob Ewing to President. Rob joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2021. With an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and over 30 years of manufacturing experience, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. “Rob is an excellent fit to carry on our 83 years of tradition and culture,” said CEO and Board Chairman Frederick M. Anderson. “I am confident that Rob will lead us to achieve even more in the next 83 years.” Located in New Berlin, Wenthe-Davidson is a custom metal fabricator that has been employee-owned since 1984.

Email:
rewing@wenthe-davidson.com
Website:
https://www.wenthe-davidson.com/
Phone:
(262) 782-1550

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

TODAY IS BIZEXPO - THERE'S STILL TIME TO JOIN US!

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee