Wenthe-Davidson Engineering Co announces the promotion of Rob Ewing to President. Rob joined Wenthe-Davidson in 2021. With an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University and over 30 years of manufacturing experience, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. “Rob is an excellent fit to carry on our 83 years of tradition and culture,” said CEO and Board Chairman Frederick M. Anderson. “I am confident that Rob will lead us to achieve even more in the next 83 years.” Located in New Berlin, Wenthe-Davidson is a custom metal fabricator that has been employee-owned since 1984.