Wisconsin Brewing Company targeting Milwaukee area to grow Lake Louie brand

By
-
A Lake Louie canning line. Image courtesy of Wisconsin Brewing Company.

A new brewery housed within Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc isn’t the only way that Verona-based Wisconsin Brewing Company is looking to expand its presence in the Milwaukee area. Paul Verdu, president of Wisconsin Brewing Company, said the company is experiencing strong growth across both its business segments and is now targeting the Milwaukee

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display