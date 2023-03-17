Lake Louie Brewing sets opening date for brewery at Oconomowoc ballpark

Verona-based Wisconsin Brewing Company, the parent company of the Lake Louie Brewing brand, is set to open its newest pilot brewery within Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc on April 14.

The new five-barrel pilot brewery is called Lake Louie Brewing – The DockHaus. It is located within the Baird Wealth Management Club at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, the home of the Lake Country Dockhounds, an independent minor league baseball team that plays in the same league as the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The news of the company’s second brewery location aligns with Wisconsin Brewing Company’s announcement last fall that Lake Louie Brewing would be its only consumer-facing brand. Lake Louie is currently undergoing a total brand revamp complete with new packaging and a new visual identity.

Wisconsin Brewing Company also has plans to target the Milwaukee area in growing its Lake Louie brand.

“It has been a long time coming and the brewing team has spent the past couple of months making sure everything is ready to go. The trial runs have been fantastic, and we cannot wait to unveil this gem to Wisconsin beer lovers,” said Paul Verdu, president of Wisconsin Brewing Company. “We are so proud to be partners with the Lake Country DockHounds and the ability to bring Lake Louie Brewing directly into the middle of Lake Country is a huge opportunity to grow the brand.”

Installation of Lake Louie Brewing – The DockHaus began late in 2022. The pilot brewery has been commissioned over the past few months for various trial brews. The new brewery will push out more innovative beers that will eventually make their way to Wisconsin Brewing Company’s headquarters and later come to market.

Wisconsin Brewing Company plans to brew several beers that align with the DockHounds’ calendar, including a lime gose for Margaritaville weekend in June.

“For the Lake Country community to have the opportunity to enjoy a freshly crafted beverage while watching a DockHounds game, it completely elevates the fan experience on game days and will be a game changer throughout the year,” said Santino Bando, DockHounds managing partner.

The Baird Wealth Management Club at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park will operate all year as a venue space on non-game days. The space will be available for private events.

A grand opening event that is open to the public will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park starting at 5 p.m. on April 14.