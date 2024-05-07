Kohler completes transaction to establish Kohler Energy as a separate business

Kohler Co. and California-based private equity firm Platinum Equity announced Monday that they have closed the transaction to establish Kohler Energy as a separate, independent business. Kohler Energy includes what had been Kohler Co.’s power systems, engines, home energy, uninterruptible power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies business. Platinum Equity is now the majority owner

“This strategic move allows Kohler to focus and invest in our global Kitchen & Bath, Wellness, and Hospitality businesses while

also positioning the Energy business to reach its full potential under the ownership of Platinum Equity,” said David Kohler. “I want to thank the entire Energy team; the performance of this business over the last three years has been remarkable. Exciting times are ahead, and Energy will forever have a special place in our company’s heritage.”

“Platinum is committed to strengthening Kohler Energy’s position as an industry leader and investing in development of a new generation of innovative energy resilience solutions,” said Platinum Equity co-president Jacob Kotzubei. “We are excited about the prospects for the business, which has been at the forefront of energy resilience for more than a century. We have tremendous respect for David Kohler and the Kohler leadership team, appreciate their confidence in us, and are grateful for their continued partnership.”

“The energy resilience business has an outstanding leadership team, dedicated employees and an opportunity to capitalize on the tailwinds driving demand for reliable power solutions for individuals, businesses, and communities around the world,” said Platinum Equity managing director Matthew Louie. “We are thrilled to work with Brian and the management team to continue investing in the company’s human capital, infrastructure, customer and vendor partnerships, and growth.”

