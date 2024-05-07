Logout
Manufacturing

Kohler completes transaction to establish Kohler Energy as a separate business

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Brian Melka
Brian Melka
Kohler Co. and California-based private equity firm Platinum Equity announced Monday that they have closed the transaction to establish Kohler Energy as a separate, independent business. Kohler Energy includes what had been Kohler Co.’s power systems, engines, home energy, uninterruptible power, Clarke Energy, Curtis Instruments and Heila Technologies business. Platinum Equity is now the majority owner

