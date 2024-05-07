Logout
Klement’s acquired by Chicago-based manufacturer Amylu Foods

Company plans $10 million investment at Milwaukee facility

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Amylu FoodsKlement Sausage Co.Tall Tree FoodsJeff BakerSteve Zoll
Milwaukee-based Klement’s Sausage Co. has been acquired by Chicago-based Amylu Foods, a manufacturer of fully cooked chicken products, for an undisclosed price. Amylu Foods acquired Klement’s from Houston-based Tall Free Foods, which purchased Klement’s back in 2014. The acquisition will allow Amylu Foods to broaden its product range to include new offerings like snack sticks and

