Kathy Thornton-Bias steps down as head of Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
(BGCGM), one of the largest youth-serving agencies in Milwaukee, announced Friday that president and chief executive officer Kathy Thornton-Bias
has stepped down after five years in the position.

Jeffrey Snell
Jeffrey Snell
, a part-time professor at the University of Wisconsin and special advisor to the president at Marquette University is already serving as interim president and CEO of the organization, according to a press release. Snell previously served in the role from 1997 to 2004.
In a press release Friday, the organization states that Thornton-Bias is “stepping back from the work to recharge and consider new opportunities.” She will be available to the clubs in an advisory capacity through May 31, 2024, BGCGM said in the press release.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the largest youth-serving agency in the city and one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs in the country,” said Thornton-Bias in the press release. “My time here has been transformative for me both professionally and personally. As I reflect on our successes as an organization, now is an ideal time for me to take a deliberate step back to consider my next professional steps. I do so with immense gratitude for the wonderful team at the Boys & Girls Clubs, our board of directors, volunteers, and most importantly, the incredible kids who are building bright futures. Milwaukee’s future is in great hands.”
Snell, who worked with BGCGM’s board of trustees to increase membership, said he was “excited and honored to once again fill the important role in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee members, and to work with the Clubs’ incredible staff in support of our mission.”
Snell’s current Milwaukee volunteer activities include serving as a board member for All-In Milwaukee (AIM), which provides scholarships and social capital to first-generation, high-potential college students from limited income households. He has also served as entrepreneurial mentor for the National Science Foundation’s I-Corps program; co-created a partnership with the New York Times for social innovation education, and co-founded a statewide coalition focused on improving life outcomes of youth aging out of the Wisconsin foster system, the release states.
“I look forward to being back in Milwaukee and reconnecting in-person with colleagues, stakeholders and friends,” he said.
Greg Wesley
, BGCGM board chair and senior vice president of strategic alliances and business development for the Medical College of Wisconsin, thanked Thornton-Bias on behalf of the organization’s board of directors, for “her commitment to the Clubs these past five years.”
BGCGM is undertaking a national search process for a new permanent president and CEO. The search will be spearheaded by Wesley and David Gay
, BGCGM first board vice chair and development committee chair and Milwaukee office managing partner at Ernst & Young LLP.
“Our board is beginning a thorough, equity-informed national search process for our next CEO and will work with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee executive leadership to ensure a smooth transition for the youth and families we serve, our staff and all of our community partners and stakeholders. We wish (Kathy) the best in her future endeavors,” Gay added.
Snell will remain in the interim role until a new permanent president and CEO has been hired.