MMAC, UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin to donate $600,000 to All-In Milwaukee

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin on Monday announced plans to collaborate on a commitment to provide $600,000 to All-In Milwaukee over the course of the next four years.

All-In Milwaukee is a college completion program providing financial aid, advising, program and career support to more than 500 high-potential, limited-income, diverse Milwaukee students to complete college, build meaningful careers and transform the Milwaukee community.

MMAC’s and UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin’s gift to the nonprofit will support 30 area students attending public, private and charter schools in the city and assist them on their paths to graduate from a local college and enter the workforce in southeastern Wisconsin. The donation will go to students majoring in the health sciences and starting college at area universities in the fall of 2024 and 2025.

- Advertisement -

The application window for the next class of scholars will open in late fall 2024.

In collaboration with higher education institutions in the region, this investment will ensure 30 limited-income, diverse students are supported through college with a substantial scholarship and ongoing wraparound support, which includes individual advising sessions, workshops and social events covering academic, financial, and career development during the collegiate journey.

“We are honored to work with the MMAC and UnitedHealthcare to support more All-In Milwaukee scholars through college graduation,” said Allison Wagner, executive director of All-In Milwaukee. “In a city where only 14% of high school graduates complete a two-or four-year degree in fewer than six years, 91% of All-In Milwaukee’s first two classes will graduate from college in the same amount of time. This additional gift will help more students do the same.”