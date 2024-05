Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Port Washington State Bank plans to build a 1,500-square-foot expansion to its branch in the Village of Fredonia in northern Ozaukee County. The expansion will allow for a new conference room, first-floor bathrooms, larger children’s area, additional offices and workspace for the customer service team, and a larger reception area. Drive-thru lanes at the bank,

Port Washington State Bank plans to build a 1,500-square-foot expansion to its branch in the Village of Fredonia in northern Ozaukee County.

The expansion will allow for a new conference room, first-floor bathrooms, larger children’s area, additional offices and workspace for the customer service team, and a larger reception area. Drive-thru lanes at the bank, located at 201 Regal Drive, will be widened and some enhancements will also be made to the building’s exterior. Work is scheduled to begin in August of 2024 and conclude in summer of 2025.

“The expansion is just another example of our focus on being a better Port Washington State Bank for our customers,” said James Schowalter, president and chief operating officer. “We aim to continually improve our facilities because it will allow us to give customers a better experience, whether that means getting in and out of the drive-thru easier or having a space to let the kids play while you bank. Our updates always include extra amenities for our employees, our greatest asset.”

The building was constructed in 1970 and was occupied by State Bank of Fredonia and then Valley Bank until 1994 when Port Washington State Bank acquired the branch.

Established in 1899, Port Washington State Bank remains headquartered in Port Washington and is principally owned and led by the third, fourth and fifth generation descendants of its founder Clarence Hill. The bank has locations in Port Washington, Saukville, Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Belgium and Fredonia. It had assets of $966 million as of the end of 2023.