Former Park Bank CEO named to Horicon Bank board of directors

Formerpresident and chief executive officerhas been named to the boar of directors for Horicon-based. Werner has more than 40 years of business banking experience and was president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Park Bank from 2014 until it was acquired by Chicago-based First Midwest Bank in 2020. “I value Dave’s financial expertise and banking experience,” said Horicon Bank CEO Frederick Schwertfeger. “I anticipate his strong contribution to the future success of Horicon Bank.” Founded in 1896, Horicon Bank has $1.5 billion in assets and about 20 locations. “Horicon Bank has a long and successful history of serving the needs of their customers and communities in which they operate,” said Werner. “As a firm believer in the importance of community banking, it is an honor for me to join the Board of Directors to assist them as they continue to deliver on their relationship promise and as they grow in the metro Milwaukee market.”