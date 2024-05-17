Rytec invests in Hartford facility, adds positions to support increased production

Jackson-based Rytec Corp., a manufacturer of commercial overheard doors, has finished renovating its Hartford plant into a smart factory – a building that uses advanced technologies to analyze data and drive automated processes.

Rytec’s 130,000-square-foot Hartford facility, purchased in 2018, is located at 1353 Wacker Drive.

While the company declined to share how much it invested in new equipment at the facility, Rytec leadership did say it is the company’s “most significant” investment in its 38-year history.

- Advertisement -

“Our investment in this technology is a direct response to our continuing commitment to better support our customers with high-quality products and shorter lead times,” said John Snyder, vice chairman at Rytec. “In recent years, it became clear that we needed more in-house manufacturing capabilities, so we invested in the latest automation, software and live material resource demand planning to build a smart factory.”

Throughout the past two years, Rytec has been installing new advanced robotic and semi-automated production machines, as well as data collection technology. Several parts and components that were previously outsourced are now manufactured and assembled in-house.

Some of the new technologies that can now be found at Rytec’s Hartford plant include a fully automated metal storage and retrieval system; an automated fiber optic laser and punch machines; robotic cells for bending large sheet metal forms; and large-format CNC machining centers.

- Advertisement -

The facility’s new technology, along with the recent addition of 15 new employees, will help the company as it aims to boost production levels.

Rytec has also been able to shorten its lead times by 50% following the completion of its smart factory, according to an announcement from the company.

“Production orders are automatically dispatched to deliver all necessary door part dimensions, quantities, and materials,” according to the announcement. “Once parts are programmed, the production plans are generated to maximize machine runtimes and material utilization.”

- Advertisement -

Rytec plans to modernize its Jackson headquarters this year with the addition of optic tube lasers, robotic welding cells and CNC machining centers.