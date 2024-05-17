From the Publisher: BizExpo is a massive networking opportunity

In addition to providing numerous operational insight learning opportunities for business leaders BizExpo, BizTimes Media’s annual daylong business-to-business event, the largest of its kind in southeastern Wisconsin, offers incredible networking and the ability to connect with hundreds of local business people in one day.

We are thrilled to offer the BizExpo again this year, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register. I welcome you to attend BizExpo. Stay for an hour or the entire time.

It’s always enjoyable to see people you haven’t seen in months or even in a year and connect with them.

Success in business is all about building trust through relationships, having good partners and having a growth mindset. BizExpo certainly offers countless ways to make those connections.

Plus, with 11 business strategy sessions and our keynote presentation, there also are plenty of opportunities throughout the day to learn and advance your knowledge on a variety of topics.

BizExpo 2024 will begin with a keynote presentation, called Elevate Your Leadership, from Scott Wozniak, a leadership consultant and CEO of Atlanta-based Swoz Consulting, speaker and author of the book “Make Your Brand Legendary: Create Raving Fans With the Customer Experience Engine.” Wozniak will share strategies from more than two decades of experience building brands. His experience includes nearly a decade of working with the founding family and executive team at Chick-fil-A.

The keynote address at BizExpo is sponsored by Ixonia Bank.

BizExpo will also feature an exhibit floor with more than 80 exhibitors, which are some of the leading product and service providers in the region, I’m looking forward to learning how they are helping local employers become more innovative and competitive in the market. Click here to see a list of the exhibitors.

Seminar sponsors are 7Rivers, Breakthrough Business Advisors, EWH University, MSOE Center for Professional Education, QPS Employment Group, River Run, Saturn Lounge and SVA.

There will also be strategy seminars from BizTimes partners How’d it Happen, LLC and BIZRemedies.

The connectivity sponsor for BizExpo is the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. The lounge sponsor is Office Furniture Resources.

Below are some photos from past BizExpo events. Hope to see you there this year!