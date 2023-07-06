Local vendors can connect with RNC business opportunities at partner fair in August

Local vendors looking to land business opportunities from the 2024 Republican National Convention will have the chance to get some face time with party delegates and officials while they're in town next month for the first presidential primaryand summer meeting. [caption id="attachment_568034" align="alignleft" width="300"]Alison Prange of the MKE 2024 Host Committee.[/caption] The, theandwill host a "Convention Partner Fair" on Aug. 23, in which businesses can present their services and products to prospective RNC-related business clients, including delegates, state party representatives, donors, national media organizations and other organizations, according to a news release Thursday. The event will feature 300 booths. Registration is $50, and VISIT Milwaukee will cover the fee for the first 100 vendors that sign up. Fair vendors are encouraged to bring products and samples to their booths for display where appropriate. The fair's location has yet to be announced. “The Convention Partner Fair is the perfect opportunity for Milwaukee businesses to get in front of delegates who could be their customers during the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” said Alison Prange, chief operating officer of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. The partner fair will take place the same day as the debate, being held at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, and the first day of the RNC's summer meeting, which will be attended by the RNC’s. "We can’t wait to show off Milwaukee’s diverse array of businesses that can provide only-in-Milwaukee products and experiences for these guests," said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee. “We’re a city of creators and innovators and I know the RNC’s Summer Meeting attendees will get to see that firsthand at the Partner Fair. VISIT Milwaukee is so proud to help make this happen and showcase our hospitality partners in such a unique forum.” All businesses that have signed up through the MKE 2024 Host Committee’sportal will be notified of the registration details for the partner fair. All other businesses should emailand submit their information to the portal to receive future updates. “We are excited to introduce RNC members, potential delegates, and guests to Milwaukee’s thriving businesses at the upcoming Convention Partner Fair,” said Anne Hathaway, chairwoman of the RNC Committee on Arrangements. “Milwaukee will be front-and-center on the national and world stage when the Republican National Convention takes place and we are excited to showcase its business community every step of the way.”