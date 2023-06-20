Location announced for GOP primary debate in Milwaukee

Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee will be the site of the first Republican Party presidential primary debate later this summer.

The GOP in early June announced the debate will take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, and the venue was confirmed Tuesday by Fox News, which was awarded exclusive broadcasting rights. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate.

The field of GOP candidates will descend on Milwaukee roughly a year before the party’s presidential nominee is announced in the exact same location during the Republican National Convention, July 15-18, 2024.

The debate will coincide with the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting, also taking place Aug. 23-24 in Milwaukee. The meeting will be attended by the RNC’s 168 members. Both events are anticipated to draw a large presence of national media to the city.