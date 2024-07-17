Many restaurants outside the RNC security perimeter struggling with lack of bookings

In the months leading up to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, business and political leaders touted the event as an economic boon for the region that could have an economic impact of $200 million.
The reality for several restaurants outside the RNC’s security perimeter is shaping up to be very different than what was promised, according to several business owners who spoke with BizTimes Milwaukee.
Dan Jacobs
, co-owner of DanDan
and EsterEv
and a recent ‘Top Chef’ finalist, said DanDan has received less than a third of its usual reservations throughout the four days of the RNC. The fast causal concept serving Chinese fare is located at 360 E. Erie St., about 1.5 miles away from the action taking place at Fiserv Forum.
On Tuesday, DanDan had booked 65 reservations. That number fell to 57 for Wednesday. On a typical July evening, DanDan usually secures between 150 and 200 bookings. The restaurant received zero inquiries regarding hosting RNC-related events, said Jacobs.
DanDan has tried extending its service hours to midnight to attract more guests, but so far, none have stopped by for late night hours.
Many of the restaurant's local customers are staying away during the RNC, Jacobs said.
“Before the (Trump) assassination attempt, we knew this was going to be difficult,” he said. “After that, it was like this week is a complete wash. There’s no way people are coming downtown. It’s dead.”
Given that DanDan is already well-established as part of Milwaukee’s dining scene, coupled with the extra attention Jacobs has received from his recent ‘Top Chef’ appearance, he believes the restaurant will be fine in the long run. But the lack of bookings will make short-term goals like hiring new staff or buying new equipment difficult, he said.
“For something that the city and Visit Milwaukee has basically sold us on being a boon to our economy…we haven’t seen that,” said Jacobs. “The small business owners I’ve talked to, none of us are seeing it.”
Chef Adam Siegel
of Lupi & Iris
, a James Beard Award winner, said the restaurant is not faring much better in terms of securing bookings. Lupi & Iris is located at 777 N. Van Buren St., about a mile from Fiserv Forum.
Chef Adam Siegel
Chef Adam Siegel[/caption]
“This week has definitely not built up to what we thought it was going to be,” said Siegel.
The month of July typically brings in a fair amount of foot traffic at Lupi & Iris, Siegel said. He believes the RNC has scared away local customers who want to avoid large crowds and any potential security concerns.
Lupi & Iris extended service hours to 11 p.m. through July 18 to accommodate RNC attendees. The restaurant also has convention specials offered during lunch and dinner. Despite these efforts, Siegel said Lupi & Iris has also seen less than a third of its usual reservation totals.
“We had a few tours with certain congresspeople and businesses looking for venues to host their parties, there were even a few contracts that went out…unfortunately the majority of those were not signed and several people didn’t even get back in touch with us about the contracts,” said Siegel.
Lupi & Iris secured two small events, one held Monday night and one held Sunday night, but the rest of the week “gets even slower,” said Siegel.
“It doesn’t get any better as the convention goes on,” he said. “As a business owner, taking care of your employees is the most important thing. When you don’t know what the business levels are, you don’t know how to take care of them.”
He hopes once the convention ends, local business leaders will be able to come together and reflect on how to better take advantage of large-scale events in the city.
Major Goolsby's had slow foot traffic Monday afternoon over the lunch hour.
Major Goolsby's had slow foot traffic Monday afternoon over the lunch hour.[/caption]
Major Goolsby’s
, 340 W. Kilbourn Ave., is uniquely situated on the border of the RNC’s pedestrian restricted zone and within the vehicle screening perimeter.
Despite the restaurant’s proximity to Fiserv Forum, Major Goolsby’s also had a slow start to business on Monday, with just eight tables being used at around 2 p.m. The restaurant is relying heavily on marketing and social media in the hopes of drawing in customers.
Besides utilizing its large LED signage and famous Milwaukee name, Major Goolsby’s is using social media to bring people in. The restaurant is also giving 50% off for all officers in uniform, which has been a standard since 1972.
In preparation for the RNC, Jessica Mullins
, a manager at Major Goolsby’s, called restaurants in Cleveland to learn how they operated during the 2016 RNC.
Mullins said Major Goolsby’s staff are familiar with the large crowds that often come from Fiserv Forum. They've grown accustomed to receiving an influx of business during events like Milwaukee Bucks games, concerts, and the NCAA Tournament.
Mullins and her team increased staffing levels and ordered all deliveries ahead of the RNC in an effort to “prepare for the worst.”
“It’s easier to cut staff when they are here than to call them in while we are short,” she said.
The Monday lunch hour appeared to be a slow one for several other restaurants and bars located outside the pedestrian restricted zone for the RNC. Restaurants lining Water Street heading north towards Fiserv Forum appeared to be completely empty at around noon on Monday.
At McGillycuddy’s
, a bar and restaurant at 1135 N. Water St., foot traffic was virtually nonexistent Monday, according to a manager who asked to only be identified by his first name of Nate. The bar is operating as usual this week with normal hours.
“We’re not doing anything special, just letting people know we’re here and open,” he said.
The Milwaukee Public Market in the Historic Third Ward, a popular attraction for tourists and locals alike throughout the year, had just a handful of guests inside on Monday afternoon. A reporter with the Journal Sentinel shared a photo Monday evening at 6 p.m. that showed a near-empty market.
Milwaukee’s 3rd
Street Market Hall, another prominent attraction located within the RNC security perimeter, also appeared to be mostly empty on day two of the RNC.
Success near Fiserv Forum
But for restaurants in the immediate area of Fiserv Forum and near the pedestrian restricted perimeter surrounding the arena, business is booming.
Within the pedestrian restricted zone, The New Fashioned
was bustling with customers Monday afternoon. The bar and restaurant is located directly across from Fiserv Forum.
Marla Poytinger
, president and CEO of Bars & Rec, which operates The New Fashioned, said the venue is completely booked out every day this week.
Marla Poytinger, president and CEO of Bars & Rec, which operates The New Fashioned.
Marla Poytinger, president and CEO of Bars & Rec, which operates The New Fashioned.[/caption]
“What we’ve been telling our team is to expect, at least from walking traffic, the same amount as a Bucks game every day, potentially multiple Bucks games,” said Poytinger.
Turning Point Action, a nonprofit advocating for conservative politics, is sponsoring a grill on the first floor of the venue throughout all four days of the convention.
The New Fashioned will have double to triple the usual number of employees on hand throughout the week to help cover RNC events.
“Bars and Recreation has multiple venues around the city, so we are well positioned in that we can pull staff from other venues to assist here,” said Poytinger. “We’ve been preparing for this for the better part of a year.”
The Bartolotta Restaurants
, which operates several upscale restaurants in the downtown area, including Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House and The Grain Exchange, is experiencing a surge in business regardless of location.
“On day two of the RNC, our downtown restaurants and catering venues are seeing back-to-back event bookings, continuing that trend throughout the week,” said Paul Bartolotta
, chef, owner and co-founder of The Bartolotta Restaurants. “We are thrilled to welcome our guests for a range of reservations from breakfast meetings to afternoon get-togethers, cocktail parties, and large-scale events. We are seeing several day-of dinner reservations come in and expect to continue seeing pick-up from visitors throughout the week.”
Another restaurant experiencing heavy foot traffic is Mader’s,
located at 1041 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The German restaurant is just outside the pedestrian restricted zone that encompasses Fiserv Forum.
Victor Mader
, owner of Mader’s, flew from Oregon just to be present for the RNC. He’s doubled the number of staff members on hand to 40 to help cover additional shifts. Mader’s also expanded its hours to add breakfast and brunch, which has been a popular addition.
Inside Mader's for the lunch rush on Monday.
Inside Mader's for the lunch rush on Monday.[/caption]
The restaurant began booking RNC groups three to four months ago, with most parties including between 80 and 100 people.
While Mader was hoping more people would reserve tables in advance, the business has seen plenty of unexpected foot traffic. On Saturday, Mader said around 350 people walked into the restaurant without a reservation.
Mader’s is typically open from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. During the RNC, the restaurant is operating under extended hours from 7 a.m. until midnight, with the bar open until 4 a.m.
“We’ve never done anything like this in our history. We knew if you bring a party or group of 50,000 convention attendees, you’re gonna get slammed,” said Mader on Monday. “This is probably the biggest group in history that’s come to Milwaukee for a convention.”
With the RNC wrapping up Thursday night, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
made one final plea
for visitors to take time exploring downtown businesses.
“I’ve heard some restaurants and businesses downtown were expecting a little bit more,” Johnson said at a Wednesday press conference. “The same is true of some businesses and neighborhoods near downtown. As I’ve had the opportunity, I’ve been encouraging attendees to explore, to shop, and to eat at the great establishments that we have right here in Milwaukee.”
- Samantha Dietel and JT Schultz contributed to this report