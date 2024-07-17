Logout
Restaurants

Many restaurants outside the RNC security perimeter struggling with lack of bookings

But some near Fiserv Forum are faring well

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Chef Dan Jacobs inside EsterEv on July 16, 2024.
DanDanEsterEvLupi & IrisMader'sMajor Goolsby'sMcGillycuddy'sThe Bartolotta RestaurantsThe New FashionedAdam SiegelCavalier JohnsonDan JacobsMarla PoytingerPaul BartolottaVictor Mader
In the months leading up to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, business and political leaders touted the event as an economic boon for the region that could have an economic impact of $200 million. The reality for several restaurants outside the RNC’s security perimeter is shaping up to be very different than what was

