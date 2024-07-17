Milwaukee mayor encourages greater support for downtown businesses during RNC

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson encouraged greater patronage of downtown businesses during the Republican National Convention this week in Milwaukee, in comments made at his Wednesday morning press conference outside City Hall.

Several businesses outside of the immediate RNC area around Fiserv Forum have expressed concerns about revenue, Johnson said. Some area businesses near the RNC perimeter have experienced less foot traffic than usual this week as some downtown workers are working from home and other regular customers of downtown businesses have been staying away to avoid RNC-related traffic. The security area around the convention has also made it more challenging for people to come and go through the area, putting a damper on activity for some businesses in the area.

“I’ve heard some restaurants and businesses downtown were expecting a little bit more,” Johnson said. “The same is true of some businesses and neighborhoods near downtown. As I’ve had the opportunity, I’ve been encouraging attendees to explore, to shop, and to eat at the great establishments that we have right here in Milwaukee.”

Johnson said he has a “request” that people who live in downtown Milwaukee and nearby neighborhoods visit and support local businesses in the downtown area during the RNC.

“They deserve our patronage,” Johnson said. “They’re working very hard to make sure that this is a welcoming place for everybody, including the folks that call our community home.”

Johnson also highlighted the importance of local vendors at Convention Fest.

“I frankly quite like the fact that the local companies are earning money,” Johnson said. “I also like the fact that that revenue is coming mostly from out of towners here in Milwaukee.”

Johnson speaks with Trump

Johnson also said former president Donald Trump called him Tuesday afternoon. They had a “pleasant” conversation for about “two or three minutes,” Johnson said.

“Mr. Trump had positive things to say about his experience so far here in Milwaukee. He shared his gratitude for the security and for law enforcement preparations. I did appreciate the call from Mr. Trump, and I again wished him a speedy recovery from his recent injuries.”